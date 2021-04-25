Shots fired call leads to man arrested for DUI and drugs

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A shots fired call in Henderson County ended with one man facing a DUI and drug charges.

Deputies said they were on Green River Road around 1:15 Sunday morning for a shots fired call.

Deputies say a vehicle drove towards them and then stopped.

A deputy went up to the vehicle to see if they needed anything.

We’re told Matthew Pugh was driving the car and had an outstanding warrant.

Deputies say they found 3 grams of meth and a meth pipe in the car.

He was arrested and taken to jail.

(This story was originally published on April 25, 2021)