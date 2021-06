OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating after a report of shots fired led them to a 28-year-old male victim with two gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the call just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East 17th Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Authorities say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888.