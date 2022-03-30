EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shots fired call turned into a murder investigation.

Police are on scene of a shooting in Evansville, where one person has been found dead and another is now in custody. This is in the 26-hundred block of Indiana Street. Here is what we know so far.

A call came in from someone in the area saying they heard gunshots. Police arrived on scene to find a shooting had taken place, but did not go inside the home at first. After questioning witnesses in the area, they were able to determine a person of interest in the case. Police later tracked down the individual near the intersection of Highway 41 and Waterworks Road. That person has been taken into custody for questioning.

We’re told a swat team arrived on scene to clear the house, and that’s when they discovered a body inside the home.

