HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News knows that people that live in Mount Carmel, Poseyville and Lincoln City are proud of their local high school football teams that will be going after state football titles this weekend. Now we’re asking these communities to show some of their home team pride.

Throughout the course of this week, we will show the Tri-State the home team pride of people who love their Aces, Vikings and Patriots. Just put together a brief video or take a photograph showing us how proud your community is of your team. You can email the video to our station here, or send it to us over Facebook.

Mount Carmel, North Posey and Heritage Hills will go after state titles this weekend.