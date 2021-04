EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) We’ve been watching movies from our living room for a year now, but more movie theaters are beginning to reopen their doors. Showplace Cinemas has announced reopening dates for most of their theaters:

Showplace North – April 30

Showplace Jasper – May 7

Showplace Henderson – May 7

Showplace Princeton – May 14

Showplace East has been open for a while, and the Newburgh Theater reopened on March 19.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)