Showplace Cinemas asking customers to help “save our cinemas”

(WEHT)- Showplace Cinemas posted a message to Facebook Saturday asking customers to fill out a form to “save our cinemas.”

The effort, organized through the National Association of Theater Owners, says the pandemic has been tough on many local businesses including movie theaters, adding that the pandemic could force some theaters to close permanently.

The National Association of Theater Owners says local theaters employ more than 150,000 people and “formed a cornerstone of the American experience for generations.”

(This story was originally published on July 19, 2020)

