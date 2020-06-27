Showplace cinemas closing temporarily after reopening

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has learned that after recently reopening, Showplace cinemas management has decided to close all their locations again.

Management had recently reopened using a phased approach with two seats blocked off on each side inside the theater.

The first time the cinemas closed, they remained closed for three months. This time, management say they hope to have all locations up and running in August.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)