Showplace Cinemas closing all but one theater

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) According to a Facebook post, beginning Monday Showplace Cinemas East will be the only operating Showplace theater in the tristate.

Showplace originally had seven locations, two of which were in Evansville and one in Henderson, KY. Other locations in Indiana included Newburgh, Princeton, Connersville, and Jasper.

The Showplace Entertainment Center & Burgh House in Newburgh will also remain open.

