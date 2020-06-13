Showplace Cinemas East reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After being closed for almost 3 months, Showplace Cinemas is starting to reopen its theaters.

The east side location opened Friday.

Social distancing measures are in place throughout the lobby.

Inside the theaters, two seats are blocked off on each side when people purchase their tickets.

Owner Mick Stieler says he’s using a phased approach to reopening.

“Sit back and watch, that’s all I’ve been doing all day – just watching customers come in and I’ve talked to a few customers. They’ve told me you should do this, you should do that. We’ll take it all in and at the end of the day reevaluate and make changes if need be,” Stieler said.

Stieler says the Newburgh and northside theaters will re-open in the coming weeks.

The Dark Knight, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Goonies are showing.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)