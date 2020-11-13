Showplace Cinemas raises over $5,800 for local non-profits

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Throughout October, Showplace Entertainment Center in Newburgh hosted an Octoberfest to raise over $5,800 for 21 local non-profits who missed out on crucial funds after the Fall Festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

We know how much the Fall Festival means to these organizations throughout the Tri-State area and we wanted to try to help however we could Mick Stieler, Showplace CEO

Showplace says it wanted to help local non-profits earn some of the money they typically earn during the Fall Festival. Despite the Fall Festival’s cancellation, some local foundations still put up booths across the area to raise money for their efforts.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)