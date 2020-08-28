Showplace Cinemas reopening at limited capacity

(WEHT)- All Showplace Cinemas locations are reopening at limited capacity for moviegoers.

The Burgh House in Newburgh is also open. Theaters are opening with classic movies through the weekend, with new releases coming soon.

Each theater will operate on 50 percent capacity but groups will be able to sit together. Masks are required but moviegoers can take them off to snack during the movie. However, concessions will be limited for the time being. Tickets for classic movies will be $5.

