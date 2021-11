EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Commercial Site Review Committee’s agenda for Monday says there are plans to turn the old Showplace Cinemas south locations in Evansville into apartments.

The building on Hebron Avenue was sold in October of last year. Showplace management says the location had been losing money, and they had to close due to the pandemic.

Showplace Cinemas already announced plans to renovate their other theaters across the Tri-State.