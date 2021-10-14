Showplace Cinemas to invest in major upgrades and renovations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Showplace Cinemas has announced plans for major improvements and renovations to their theatres across the Tri-State. They tell us they already have made some of those upgrades to several of their locations.

“At the East, North and Newburgh locations, a major capital investment has been made to upgrade to all new state-of-the-art laser projectors that will offer the brightest and sharpest pictures possible on the big screen,” they say in their official press release. “Showplace East, North and Newburgh have recently had the building exteriors painted and we are in the process of the Connersville, Henderson and Princeton locations being painted next.”

They add that many of their parking lots will be resurfaced and striped in the coming weeks. Those locations include East, North, Newburgh, Connersville, Henderson, and Harrisburg, IL. Along with those improvements, more interior renovations are planned.

“Princeton will be getting new carpet in the lobby and a much-needed new roof will be installed in Harrisburg,” officials say, “Construction has begun on the lobby at the North location which will include a new box office, concession stand, full arcade with a redemption center and new bathrooms. The Henderson location will also be getting a full arcade and redemption center.”

They say that Showplace East is in the planning stages of renovations adding bowling, laser tag, full arcade and redemption center. They told Eyewitness News that they’ll be removing 4 theatres at the East location to make room for the new entertainment areas. IMAX will not be affected by the renovations. In addition to those renovations, a new bar and food service will be made to go along with the remodeled lobby and bathrooms.