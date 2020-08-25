Showplace Cinemas to reopen this Friday

INDIANA (WEHT) All Showplace Cinemas, except Showplace South in Evansville, will be reopening this Friday, Aug. 28. The Burgh House is already back open.

The theaters will be opening back up with some classic favorites through the weekend, and then brand new films, including, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” and “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe. Showplace had initially reopened back in June, after being closed due to the governor’s order, but ultimately decided to close again.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Showplace will be reopening with some changes:

Operating at 50% capacity.

Groups will be permitted to sit together, and empty seats will be reserved between groups.

Popcorn salt and butter will be available in single-serve portions.

Popcorn and drinks with straws will be distributed by Showplace team members rather than self-serve stations.

Masks will be required upon entering and walking through buildings but may be removed to enjoy concessions during your film

Tickets for classic movies will be $5. Showtimes will be posted shortly and will be twice daily Monday through Friday for evening shows. Additional shows will be added on Saturday and Sunday in the afternoons. Concession sales will be limited during this time with $5 popcorns, $5 fountain drinks, $4 candy options, and $4 bottle waters.

