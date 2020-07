NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Showplace Entertainment Center & Burgh House announced it’s closing Monday and Tuesday for deep cleaning after a staff member came in contact with someone that was positive for COVID-19.

Staff will be required to be tested and produce a negative result before returning to work.

