Showplace Entertainment Center helping non-profits

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) Another Tri-State local business is helping nonprofits raise money since the Fall Festival was canceled.

The Showplace Entertainment Center in Newburgh is opening its lobby to 21 groups throughout the month of October.

The Central Band Boosters set up in the lobby Saturday selling cupcakes, potato soup and more.

The group is thankful to Showplace for opening up their doors.

“It’s awesome that we’re able to do anything right now with everything that’s just going on, with the unprecedented times. We’re glad to participate in anything that we can right now,” Aaryn Clayton with the Central Band Boosters said.

In addition to the items each group sells, Showplace is donating 10% of their sales from food and drink purchases at the Burgh House restaurant, gift cards, and arcade activities on days when groups are there.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

