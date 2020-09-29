Showplace Entertainment Center partnering with local non-profits for the month of October

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) The Showplace Entertainment Center in Newburgh is partnering with local non-profits missing out on their Fall Festival fundraising this year. With COVID-19, and the cancelation of the Fall Festival, Showplace wanted to help local non-profits earn some of the money they typically bring in during the Fest.

What started as just a week has turned into a nearly month long “event” with 21 groups each given a day to take over the Newburgh facility.

On their day, the partnering group will receive 10% of all sales from bowling, laser tag, arcade games, food and drink purchases at the Burgh House restaurant and any gift cards purchased.

Throughout October, the following non-profits will be showcased at the Entertainment Center:

Oct. 2: Delta Zeta Sorority

Oct. 3: Pride of Bosse Band

Oct. 4: Central Band Boosters

Oct. 6: St. Peters Highland UCC

Oct. 7: Albion Fellows Bacon Center

Oct. 8: Evansville Rescue Mission

Oct. 9: VHS

Oct. 10: Mater Dei Band Boosters

Oct. 11: Youth Resources

Oct. 12: St. Wendel

Oct. 13: Evansville Day School

Oct. 14: Chandler UMC

Oct. 16: Tau Kappa Epsilon

Oct. 17: Good Shepherd

Oct. 18: Special Olympics

Oct. 19: Restore Outreach

Oct. 21: Granted

Oct. 22: St James West UMC

Oct. 23: It Takes a Village

Oct. 24: Newburgh Youth Soccer

Oct. 25: FJ Reitz Instrumental Music

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

