EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) More local movie theaters are reopening for business. Showplace Cinemas reopened its north Evansville location Friday.

Showplace East has been serving the community for months during the pandemic. The Newburgh location starting showing movies again last month.

Next week, the Henderson and Jasper theaters will once again be ready for movie watchers.

Showplace is also toying with the idea of showing movies outdoors.