Showplace theatre building sold, will not reopen as theatre

Photo Courtesy Dianne Miles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several months after it was put on the market, the Showplace South building has a new owner.

Showplace management says the building will not reopen as a theatre and the location is closed.

We’re told the location had been losing money, and then with the pandemic, it was closed.

All other Showplace locations will remain open – although Showplace East is the only operating theatre right now during the pandemic.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)

