EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Hadi Shriners are hosting a free screening clinic for kids on May 21. Parents and caregivers are invited to bring children to the first of two free screening clinics.

A doctor will be onsite at the Hadi Shrine Ticket Office located at 6 Walnut Street in Evansville from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The doctor can look at medical concerns including bone, muscle and joint problems as well as burn scars and cleft lip or palate.

Walk-ins are welcome. Call (812) 430-1921 for more information. The next free screening clinic will be held on October 22.