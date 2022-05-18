MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Schools Transportation Department will provide bus shuttle service to the commencement ceremonies at Hopkins County Central High School (HCCHS) and Madisonville North Hopkins High School (MNHHS).

The shuttle service for HCCHS will begin at 5:30 p.m. on May 20 at South Hopkins Middle School. The last shuttle will run at 6:45 p.m. and guests will load in front of the HCCHS gym for the return shuttle.

MNHHS’s shuttle will start on May 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rizpah Temple, Word of Faith Church and Christ the King School. Guests may only park in front of the Rizpah Temple and Word of Faith Church.

The last shuttle will run at 6:45 p.m. and guests will load in front of school for the return shuttle.

Details are on the Hopkins Co Schools Twitter page.