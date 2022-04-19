CARMI, Ill (WEHT) – The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday at Southeastern Illinois College’ s Carmi campus for the new Stanford D. Williams Career & Training Center.

The complex will be located to the north of the David L. Stanley White County Center on SIC’s Carmi campus. Speakers for the event included President Dr. Jonah Rice as well as businessman Stan Williams.

“We are so excited to be here today to see the launch of this [center] – it’s been a long time coming – and I’m elated to have so many people here that have helped make it happen…” said Rice. “We appreciate Mr. Stan Williams who helped push this project into a whole new realm of possibility. It really is going to be a great state-of-the-art facility for career training for the entire region.”

The college anticipates two phases of the construction will be substantially completed near December 2023. State and local funds of around $4.9 million will be combined with a $505,667 gift from Williams to bring the center to fruition.