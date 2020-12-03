Siciliano Subs closing on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville restaurant is closing its doors.

Siciliano Subs on West Franklin Street has announced it is closing. In a Facebook post, the restaurant cites the virus and restrictions as something that caused struggles.

The sub shop was open for two years.

After thanking staff and customers, Siciliano detailed a plan to continue service with limited hours of Thursday-Saturday 11:00am – 2:00pm or until the last sub is sold.

(This story was originally published on December 3, 2020)