Sierra Club files petition asking EPA to clean up Ohio River

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) – The Sierra Club and nine other organizations have filed a petition asking the United States Environmental Protection Agency to reduce the nutrient pollution in the Ohio River.

“This petition is being filed on the anniversary of the enactment of the Safe Drinking Water Act on December 16, 1974 to help call attention to the serious water quality problems caused by excessive nutrients in the Ohio River watershed,” read a press release from the organization.

Additionally, the petition seeks the establishment of a total maximum daily load limit for nitrogen and phosphorus for the Ohio River.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories