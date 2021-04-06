SIGMA Equipment acquires C&I Electronics

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) SIGMA Equipment, a local used packaging and processing equipment provider, announced that they have acquired local Evansville business, C & I Electronics.

C & I Electronics is a commercial and industrial electronics company that specializes in the repairing, refurbishing, reselling, recycling, and data destruction of used devices. The company is registered by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) as an E-Waste Storage and Processing facility, certified as a Responsible Recycling Facility, and is the recycling partner for the City of Evansville and the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District’s Electronics Recycling events.

