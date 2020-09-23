Signature HealthCARE moving forward with visitation reopening

(WEHT) — Signature HealthCARE, which has facilities in Owensboro, Newburgh and other areas in the tri-state, announced Wednesday plans for visitations to begin again.

The company’s press release says safety is paramount and, “we are excited that outdoor, and in some cases indoor, visitation with loved ones may resume as soon as possible.”

The company assures they are following all guidelines set by local health departments.

These policies will include, but are not limited to:

• Precautionary infection control measures

• Visitor screening procedures

• Visitor mask and other protective equipment requirements

• Advanced scheduling of visits

• Limited visitation times so that all residents can be accommodated

• For indoor visitors, proof of COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of a scheduled resident

visit

• For other visitors, consent to be tested for COVID-19 at facility, circumstances

depending

“We all look forward to the day when residents, families, and staff can celebrate and hug and

embrace in person,” says Joseph E. Steier III, Signature HealthCARE’s Founder, CEO and

President. “We know that kind of social engagement and physical connection is vital to

personal health and we’re excited to open our doors once again!”

