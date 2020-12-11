Signature HealthCARE plans to contest fine from IOSHA over N95 respirators

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) Signature HealthCARE in Newburgh says it disagrees with a $14K fine levied against the facility and plans to contest the citation.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Signature required its employees to wear N-95 respirators during the COVID pandemic but the company did not assess whether those employees were medically fit to wear the devices. IOSHA says signature has since fixed the problem.

A Signature spokesperson says it will not comment further , but she points out the company has fully cooperated with investigators.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

