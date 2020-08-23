Signature HealthCARE providing saliva COVID-19 tests to employees, their families

(WEHT) — Signature HealthCARE is partnerting with BASE10 Genetics Inc. to provide coronavirus saliva test kits for employees and their families.

Employees with symptoms can have a test kit shipped to their location with lab results returned in 48 to 72 hours. The test is FDA compliant.

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported at two Signature facilities in Newburgh, Indiana and Hartford, Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)

