Signature HealthCARE providing saliva COVID-19 tests to employees, their families

(WEHT) — Signature HealthCARE is partnerting with BASE10 Genetics Inc. to provide coronavirus saliva test kits for employees and their families.
Employees with symptoms can have a test kit shipped to their location with lab results returned in 48 to 72 hours. The test is FDA compliant.
Cases of COVID-19 have been reported at two Signature facilities in Newburgh, Indiana and Hartford, Kentucky.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)
