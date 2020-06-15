Signature HealthCARE to test all staff members

(WEHT)- Signature HealthCARE announced it will test all staff members for COVID-19 at its nine facilities.

The company says it is working with the Indiana State Department of Health and a testing lab for the next round of testing. Previously, Signature HealthCARE says it tested all residents and employees earlier in the pandemic.

Any staff member who tests positive for the virus will not be able to return to work until they receive medical clearance.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

LATEST NEWS