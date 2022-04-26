EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Year after year, Evansville’s esteemed Signature School seems to always rank among the best schools in the country, and this year is no different. The school announced Tuesday that for the first time ever, Signature School ranks within the top five nationally by US News & World Report.

“We are delighted,” said Signature School Executive Director Jean Hitchcock. “People at Signature are very passionate about being here, and they are dedicated. This is a great validation of all the hard work by everyone involved.”

US News & World Report ranked Signature the third best high school in the country and the best charter high school in the nation. Additionally, the Jay Mathews Challenge Index ranked Signature the second most challenging high school in the nation.

A spokesperson with Signature tells us they are the only school in the top ten of US News & World Report’s best high school list that is open admission. To learn more about Signature and what they have to offer, call their offices at (812) 421-1820.