EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the best and most challenging schools in the nation is located in the heart of downtown Evansville. Once again, Signature School in Evansville is receiving national accolades from major publications. The U.S. News and World has ranked the school as the third best high school in America, and the number one charter school in the nation. This caused teachers and students, like Sophomore Calum MacLoud and Senior Catherine Titzer, to beam with pride.

“It’s really a reflection of both how much the teachers put in to the school and how much the students give back,” says MacLoud.

“It’s definitely been pretty amazing and mind-boggling to see my peers and my classmates receive these awesome awards and achieve amazing things,” says Titzer, “because they have the opportunities here that Sig provides them.”

Among those two top-five rankings, Signature School was also named the second most challenging school in the nation by the Jay Matthews Challenge Index. Executive Director Jean Hitchcock says these national rankings are a direct result of the hard work and dedication put in by students and teachers.

“The whole world has had the challenge of Covid,” says Hitchcock. “So it’s been a tough few years, couple of years. So to have this validation of all of the work and passion that goes in to Signature School was terrific.”

MacLoud and Titzer both expressed pride for their classmates and teachers, stating that being in a challenging environment will help them in their post-academic lives. Despite the national recognition, Signature School still has more to accomplish. Hitchcock says they have never been ranked number one in the Jay Matthews Challenge Index, and they are motivated now more than ever to make that happen.