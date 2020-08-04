Signature School senior prepares for unique school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — August marks the return to school for many Tri-State students during the pandemic.

Signature School in Evansville will welcome back students to class Wednesday.

Signature School senior Jocelyn Payne and her family prepare for a unique school year.

Payne and her mother Kim are hard at work in their kitchen sewing costumes and masks for various projects.

“The arts are really important to me and the arts are really important to a lot of people in this community,” said Jocelyn Payne.

While Kim sews costumes for Evansville Shakespeare Players’ upcoming show, Jocelyn makes reusable masks for theatre patrons. It’s part of her Girl Scout gold award project.

“Probably 300 to 350 masks at this point and I’m going to keep going at that pace,” said Payne.

As she sews, Jocelyn thinks about returning to Signature School Wednesday to start her senior year.

“It makes me nervous honestly,” said Payne.

Jocelyn plans on wearing a mask while on campus and carrying hand sanitizer.

“They’re limiting the elevator to two people per elevator at any one time,” said Payne. “Sanitizing desks at the beginning and end of each period.”

Despite her worries, Jocelyn tells Eyewitness News she prefers in person learning.

“My favorite classes are my art classes,” said Payne. “And so like not being in school limits what I can do. Getting to interact. Getting to interact on a higher level with everyone is nice.”

To keep the Payne family safe, Kim, who is immune compromised has an after school plan.

“Have a laundry hamper and robe and sanitizer basically at the front door so her and my husband who’s a teacher can come home and clean up before they come in and start interacting and just try and reduce some of the contact points,” said Kim Payne.

While the Paynes prepare for the school year to turn virtual once again, both Kim and Jocelyn have this message for the community.

“Is the mask perfect? Is hand sanitizer perfect?” said Kim Payne. “No none of those things are going to be perfect but even if we can reduce it a little bit it’s all going to help.”

“If you’re sick at all even if you don’t know if it’s Covid or not, please stay home,” said Payne.

Signature School begins Wednesday August 5th and Warrick County Schools is back in session August 12th.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)