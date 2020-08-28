Signature School student tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Signature School officials say one student has tested positive for COVID-19, causing over 20 others to enter quarantine.

Officials say they had a plan in place and are currently following it. The news comes days after four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Catholic schools in Evansville, bringing the total to 11 cases.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

