Signature School students volunteer to beautify Main Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Dozens of students from Signature School were seen around downtown Evansville Tuesday, volunteering to help keep Evansville beautiful.

As part of a senior project at the school and a partnership with Keep Evansville Beautiful, the students replaced and added planters along Main Street, also cleaning tree wells and livening up the downtown area.

Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful say they appreciated the students’ efforts, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has hit many non-profits, including Keep Evansville Beautiful and adding their efforts will not go unnoticed.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: