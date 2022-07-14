EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A statewide silver alert has been issued for a missing man out of Evansville.

Evansville police are currently looking for 71-year-old Stephen Glaser.

Glaser is a white male, said to be around 6’1″ and 240 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen around 10:30 Wednesday morning, walking away from his home in the 5000 block of Carriage Drive.

According to EPD, Glaser has dementia and is prone to getting confused.

We’re told officers have been searching the area around Glaser’s home Thursday morning but still no sign of him.

If you know where Stephen Glaser might be, contact EPD or dial 911.