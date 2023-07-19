HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Muhlenberg County home was damaged after a vehicle drove into its side on Wednesday.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, crews were alerted to a single vehicle accident with injuries just after 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Doss Drive in Powderly. Officials say there was heavy damage to both the residence and the vehicle.

An air ambulance was unable to fly due to weather, but officials say the driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. A structural engineer was contacted to assess the damage of the residence.