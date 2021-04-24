Utica man in ‘serious condition’ after single vehicle crash

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff says a driver is in serious condition at an Owensboro hospital after a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the scene at the 9200 block of Hwy 231 just before 1:30 p.m.

Police say the driver appeared to be heading south when he traveled off the road and hit a guide wire, a telephone box, and a gas line marker pole. He was unconscious when crews arrived.

According to a crash report, the man was not wearing a seatbelt. It is currently unknown if alcohol is a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

