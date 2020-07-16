EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — A sinkhole closed part of Riverside Drive between Vine and Sycamore Streets Wednesday night.
The Evansville Water And Sewer Utility says crews discovered a 24-inch sewer line that had collapsed, creating a void under the street.
Crews are expected to be back on scene Thursday to repair that line.
We’re told that stretch of Riverside is expected to re-open to traffic sometime Thursday afternoon.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Sinkhole closes part of Evansville road
- Kentucky State Rep. Jim Gooch files bill to limit executive orders
- Evansville Rescue Mission seeking mask donations
- In-person visits restart at some Kentucky care facilities
- Construction crew discovers old Garvin pool during Deaconess Aquatic Center developments