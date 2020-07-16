Sinkhole closes part of Evansville road

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — A sinkhole closed part of Riverside Drive between Vine and Sycamore Streets Wednesday night.

The Evansville Water And Sewer Utility says crews discovered a 24-inch sewer line that had collapsed, creating a void under the street.

Crews are expected to be back on scene Thursday to repair that line.

We’re told that stretch of Riverside is expected to re-open to traffic sometime Thursday afternoon.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: