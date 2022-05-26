HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear has announced that SITEX Corp., a family-owned uniform and linen rental business based in Henderson, will expand with a $4.5 million investment that will create 30 full-time jobs.

“I am thrilled to see yet another existing Kentucky business expand in our state,” Gov. Beshear said. “This project will create dozens of good jobs for our residents and position SITEX for even more growth in the future. Congratulations to Henderson and the Western Kentucky region on yet another great investment and job-creation project.”

The press release says the investment will allow for an additional 2,500-square-feet of space, purchase of new equipment, expansion of the loading dock and automation of several processes. The project is expected to get underway immediately and be completed by 2026.

“We are so fortunate to have this locally based industry in our community and happy to see them grow and prosper,” Henderson Mayor Steve Austin said. “SITEX has always been a great community partner with both their management and employees. We know the new workforce additions will continue that history.”