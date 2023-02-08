HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”.

He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”.

We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to get into the school through a door that people don’t usually use. After that, he allegedly tried to get in through the front doors, so school staff dialed 911.

Sheriff Vanoven says that the man never got into the school and there is no threat to students or staff. He was taken to a hospital in Evansville for medical treatment.