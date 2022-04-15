HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Six people were arrested in Hopkins County after law enforcement executed a federal search warrant and two state search warrants on Wednesday and Thursday.

Detectives with the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice Unit, Kentucky State Police, DESI, the Sturgis Police Department, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office along with special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted a federal search warrant in the 100 block of Princeton Street in Saint Charles at approximately 6 a.m. on April 13. Detectives located Kirsten Bean, 25, and Larry Combs, 37, and a small child inside the residence. According to a news release, detectives located a large amount of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, various controlled substances (pills), suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms and a “substantial” amount of U.S. currency. Police say they also found several firearms at the residence.

Both subjects were arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center. The two subjects were both charged with multiple counts of trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment. Combs was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bean was also charged with having a prescription controlled substance not in a proper container.

Kirsten Bean

Larry Combs

Later that day, Detectives with the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice Unit, the Sturgis Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office executed a state search warrant with special agents with the DEA and ATF in the 1800 block of Island Ford Road in Madisonville at approximately 3 p.m.. According to the release, detectives located a large amount of suspected marijuana, suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, suspected THC edibles, suspected controlled substances (pills) and a substantial amount of U.S. currency.

Brittany Spriggs

Nickolas Presley

Brittany Spriggs, 36, and Nickolas Presley, 34 were arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center. Both subjects face charges of trafficking a controlled substance and trafficking marijuana.

On April 14, at approximately 1 p.m., detectives with the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice unit and special agents with the DEA executed a search warrant on Crowley Lane in Madisonville. Detectives say they located the remains of a broken suspected heroin pipe and a baggie containing an unknown substance. Detectives say they also located a large amount of suspected heroin.

Police arrested Ronald Banks, 32, and Tristin Revelle, 19, after executing the warrant. Banks was charged with tampering with physical evidence and Revelle was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both subjects were lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.