PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) – Providence Police arrested six people, including a Webster County Deputy Jailer, as part of an ongoing joint investigation by Webster County Jailer Greg Sauls and the Providence Police Department.

Police say during a surveillance operation at the Webster County Jail, Aaron Lovell, 22, of Sturgis; William Dennis Barnaby, 68, of Henderson; and Maggie Ann Miller, 30, of Morganfield were observed driving beside a Webster County Deputy Jailer’s vehicle and attempting to leave a McDonald’s bag inside. Police say after the vehicle left, Webster County Deputy Jailer Jacqueline Puckett McMillen, 57, left the jail and approached the vehicle.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Lovell, Barnaby and Miller. Police say they found methamphetamine, e-cigarettes, a meth pipe and a bag of McDonald’s food inside the vehicle. Authorities say e-cigarettes and methamphetamine were found inside the bag. Police say interviews revealed the plan was to leave the bag inside Deputy Jailer McMillen’s vehicle for her to retrieve the items and bring them into the facility to transfer them to inmates Adam Joel Gray and Derrick Robert Dempsey.

Providence Police listed the following arrests and charges:

Deputy Jailer McMillen was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) (complicity), promoting contraband 1st degree (complicity), official misconduct 1st degree and engaging in organized crime (facilitation).

Aaron Lovell was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), promoting contraband 1st degree, engaging in organized crime and operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license.

William Dennis Barnaby was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) (complicity), promoting contraband 1st degree (complicity) and engaging in organized crime.

Maggie Ann Miller was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), promoting contraband 1st degree and engaging in organized crime.

Aaron Lovell

William Dennis Barnaby

Maggie Ann Miller

Jacqueline Puckett McMillen

Adam Joel Gray

Derrick Dempsey

The two inmates were each charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), promoting contraband 1st degree and engaging in organized crime. Police say this is an ongoing investigation that initially resulted in three arrests on February 1, when officers discovered Dempsey had organized and participated in the introduction of illegal contraband into the Webster County Jail. This resulted in the arrest of a City of Sebree employee and another inmate.

Police say additional arrests are expected.