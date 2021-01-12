Six Indiana communities selected to host national Smithsonian water exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) — Six Hoosier communities have been selected to host a Smithsonian-curated traveling exhibit that dives into water, an essential component of life on our planet. The tour is sponsored by Indiana Humanities.

Part of the Museum on Main Street program, Water/Ways will make six-week stops at Centerville, Madison, New Harmony, North Webster, Rolling Prairie and West Terre Haute from June 26 to April 10, 2022.

In addition, each community has been given $2,000 in funds to host community programs around the themes of the exhibition and create an exhibit of their own that explores their community’s relationship to water.

Hosting organizations, cities and dates for the exhibit are:

North Webster Public Library (North Webster), June 26 to Aug. 8

La Porte County Soil and Water Conversation District (Rolling Prairie), Aug. 14 to Sept. 26

University of Southern Indiana/Historic New Harmony (New Harmony), Oct. 2 to Nov. 14

Riverscape/Wabash River Development Beautification, Inc. (West Terre Haute), Nov. 20 to Dec. 30

Jefferson County Public Library (Madison), Jan. 8 to Feb. 20, 2022

Cope Environmental Center (Centerville), Feb. 26 to April 10, 2022

This traveling exhibit follows the 2019 and 2020 tour of Crossroads, another Smithsonian-curated exhibit that explored change in rural America.