Six parked cars involved in Evansville “hit and run”

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy MGN Online

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police say they were sent to the 600 block of East Oregon St. for a hit and run call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. A truck hit six parked cars and flipped on its side.

Police say the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories