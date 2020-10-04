EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police say they were sent to the 600 block of East Oregon St. for a hit and run call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. A truck hit six parked cars and flipped on its side.
Police say the suspect left the scene before they arrived.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Pro-life group gathers for annual Prayer Life Chain event
- Important deadlines voters need to know for the upcoming election
- Princeton man arrested on multiple charges
- Six parked cars involved in Evansville “hit and run”
- Only a few days left for West Side Nut Club half pot tickets