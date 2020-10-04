Six parked cars involved in Evansville “hit and run”

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police say they were sent to the 600 block of East Oregon St. for a hit and run call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. A truck hit six parked cars and flipped on its side.

Police say the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: