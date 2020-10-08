Six people taken to the hospital after vehicle rolls into bean field

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says two people had to be flown to trauma centers, and four others taken to the hospital after the pickup truck they were riding in rolled over at least three times.

It happened Wednesday around 5:38 p.m. on Highbanks Ferry Rd near the Webster County Line. Authorities say James Tyler Harris, 19, was driving a pickup truck when it started to fishtail in the gravel. Harris says he lost control and the truck left the road and rolled over at least three times before coming to rest in a bean field.

Alexis Egan, 18, was flown to a trauma center for potentially life threatening injuries. One juvenile was also flown to a trauma center for series injuries. Harris, Oscar Hardin, 30, and two other juveniles were all taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment for serious injuries.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)

