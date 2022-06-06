OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A multi-vehicle wreck has reportedly happened in Owensboro.

Eyewitness News is receiving reports that the wreck allegedly occurred on the Owensboro bypass. Reports say that people are asked to avoid the area of east bound Owensboro bypass near 431, and six vehicles are allegedly involved. Eastbound side is shut down with injuries, and the shut down occurred as of 3:20 p.m., reports say.

Reports also claim that also on the bypass is a five-vehicle wreck in the west-bound lane near the I-165 bridge. This wreck is allegedly near the Natcher Intersection. Westbound is closed as of 3:35 p.m., reports say.

Owensboro Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that while there is indeed a multi-vehicle wreck, the accident should be cleared up shortly.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.