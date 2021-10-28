Sixth-grader becomes principal for a day in Daviess County school

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A Daviess County student got to know what it’s like to run her school for a day.

Jana Coomes is a sixth-grade student at College View Middle School, and she was the principal for a day on Thursday. Coomes earned the honor by raising more than $600 for a recent walk-a-thon fundraiser. She checked on classrooms, made announcements and handed out rewards for good behavior.

Interim principal Jeff Wethington also spent the day following Coomes’ class schedule. Wethington said he’s excited to compare their days the next day Coomes is an office aide.