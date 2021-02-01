Skanska picked to design and build ECS campus expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Global development and construction firm Skanska has been chosen to design and construct the Evansville Christian School campus expansion at the corner of Epworth Road and Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh.

The expansion will add an elementary building for approximately 600 K-6 students. The new 62,905-square-foot facility will include a gymnasium, art room, band room, cafeteria, and media and technology centers. It will be adjacent to the ECS high school built in 2017.

The project, funded by private donations, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021 for the 2021-22 school year.

