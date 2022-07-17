EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite the rainy weather, All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest held their monthly produce giveaway Sunday.

Tri-Staters were able to pick and choose from a wide variety of fruits and vegetables at Saint Anthony Church on First Avenue in Evansville.

One All Saints parishioner says it’s good to provide fresh produce for the community as they deal with high food prices and limited supply — and thankfully, mother nature was cooperating today.

“Today was such a blessing. We were all watching it rain, the farm needs the rain, everybody needs some rain, we’ve been pretty dry. But we were kinda worried this morning that it was really going to put a damper on attendance,” said Deavron Farmer of All Saints Parish. “Because you know a lot of folks don’t want to stand out in the rain, I don’t blame them, we don’t want to stand in the rain. But the skies opened up about an hour ago and gave us a little window of sunlight and no rain and it was just a blessing.”

Officials say the free produce was all gone within twenty minutes. Depending on the weather and the output of their farm, the next produce giveaway is planned for the third Sunday in August.