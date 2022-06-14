EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Would you have a skunk as a pet? While most might say no, hundreds around Indiana would say yes! According to the Indiana Skunk Rescue, there are 500 to 600 domesticated skunks living as pets in the state.

And today, those skunks were celebrated in Evansville for National Skunk Day. Locally, representatives from the rescue were at Pet Supplies Plus to show off what they call a misunderstood animal.

“Domestic skunks don’t stink and wild skunks don’t want to spray unless they are frightened or cornered,” explained Heather Blaney, assistant at Indiana Skunk Rescue. “So honestly if you just kind of stay away from them, they’ll leave you alone.”

To have a skunk as a pet in Indiana, you must have a permit issued by the state and have an officer from the Department of Natural Resources come to your home for an inspection. Owners must also get a skunk directly from a breeder or rescue organization.